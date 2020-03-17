Pandemic doesn’t stop the show

UNION CITY, Ind. – As the Coronavirus had led to many cancellations of all kinds across the country, the administration of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation decided the show must go on this past weekend for their annual musical. The talented students of the UCJSHS Music Company took the stage for Saturday and Sunday performances of the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

“Hosting the musical to a limited audience this weekend was a decision I made to allow one last little bit of normalcy in the midst of all the chaos. I could not be happier with how our students performed and our patrons handled the situation,” stated Randolph Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Aaron Black.

Prior to the performances, Black addressed the audience to ensure everyone that all measures were taken to ensure a sterile environment, including requiring everyone to sanitize their hands prior to entering.

The stresses of the outside world were replaced for several hours as the students helped bring laughter to the crowd with lighthearted humor from this popular story about young Matilda Wormwood (Kali Denney), an exquisite and intelligent little girl misunderstood by her family because she is very different from their ways of life. Matilda finds acceptance from her teacher Miss Honey (Heidi Livingston) and loyal friends at school while dealing with a sadistic principal Agatha Trunchbull (Braydon Hoggatt) who despises them all.

“We were exceptionally pleased with the performances our students put out this year. They really stepped up and knocked a very difficult show out of the park,” said Brad Hoggatt of the UCJSHS Music Company.

The cast included, Matilda – Kali Denney; Miss Honey – Heidi Livingston; Agatha Trunchbull – Braydon Hoggatt; Mr. Wormwood – Tabius Reagan; Mrs. Wormwood – Katherine Elliott; Michael Wormwood – Gabe Addington; Mrs. Phelps – Lyndsee Mills; Bruce Bogtrotter – Sullivan Thomas; Lavender – Emily Livingston; Amanda Thripp – Andrea Sanders; Nigel – Sylaris Denney; Eric – Andrew Orsornio-Machuca; Alice – Kaitlyn Hartzell; Hortensia – Isabella Fuller; Tommy – Owen Elifritz; The Escapologist – David Bowers; The Acrobat – Alissynn Hofacker; Cook – Eddie Thomas; Sergei – David Bowers; Doctor – David Bowers; Rudolpho – Gabe Addington; Henchmen – Eddie Thomas, Gabe Fulton, Josiah Bowers and Cristian Cardona; Parents – Gabe Fulton, Heidi Livingston, Cristian Cardona, Josiah Bowers and Alissynn Hofacker; and Older Kids – Josiah Bowers, Gabe Fulton, Gabe Addington, Alissynn Hofacker, Eddie Thomas, Cristian Cardona, Lyndsee Mills and David Bowers.

The cast of Matilda at Union City Junior/Senior High School held performances with a limited audience. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_matilda-show-w.jpg The cast of Matilda at Union City Junior/Senior High School held performances with a limited audience. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com