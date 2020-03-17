WHC restricts all visitors

GREENVILLE – Effective immediately, Wayne HealthCare is implementing a no-visitor policy (with exceptions) in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The hospital is taking these extraordinary precautions in an effort to protect its patients, visitors, staff, and community at large from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, which has now reached Darke County.

The no-visitor policy went into effect Tuesday, March 17. The following exceptions — allowing for a single visitor — may be made on a case-by-case basis for:

* Active labor and delivery

* End-of-life care

* Life-threatening situations

* Emergency surgeries

* Special needs

* Minor patients (18 and under)

All visitors will be screened daily and allowed in only if they appear healthy and have no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever. All visitation is at the discretion of the attending provider.

Outpatient testing, including lab tests, imaging/x-rays will continue, however, patients may NOT have a support person accompany them. If they require assistance, the hospital will provide that support.

Additionally, all programs and classes at the hospital have been canceled until further notice.

The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus requires the hospital to implement additional safeguards to protect patients, visitors, staff and community from infection. While the COVID-19 risk to the average American remains low, Darke County has a large percentage of residents who fall into the high-risk categories that are more susceptible to this new strain of coronavirus.

Nearly 20 percent of Darke County’s residents are over the age of 65 (according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Additionally, anyone with underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart, lung, or kidney disease is at a higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

The proactive steps Wayne HealthCare is taking now will help to protect some of our most vulnerable patients and residents, as well as reduce the risk of spread to our healthcare providers who remain on the frontlines, providing care to your friends, family and neighbors.

The hospital thanks you for your continued support and understanding as they, along with federal, state and local health agencies, continue to navigate this ever-evolving coronavirus situation.