Ansonia students pick up food

ANSONIA — Ansonia students, who are on the free and reduced meals plan as well as some other needy pupils at the school, were invited to pick up food items that were donated to the Ansonia Community Center as a result of its Corona response.

Some showed up Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., and others from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. And, they will also be able to come to the center at 123 W. Weller St., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Beth Campbell got the idea for this assistance project after she learned of the school closing due to the Coronavirus.

She started her plan with Josh Stefanow, one of the church’s pastors, last Thursday after hearing the schools were to be closed for a period of time, and learned they got the go-ahead before that day was over.

Students were presented with invitations on the Ansonia emergency student meal kits, which read: “Working together. If you need assistance getting through this time while students are out of school — we are here to help. We know how important school breakfasts and lunches are, and we want to help make sure students don’t go hungry.”

Delivery, it was noted, could be arranged if necessary.

Campbell said this is a community event and she received a lot of help in her endeavors through a number of volunteers.

Ansonia First Church of God, owner of the Ansonia Community Center building, was set up as a donation drop-off station to collect food for students. It was noted that monetary donations could be dropped off during the collection times or mailed to the Ansonia First Church of God.

She said as of this past Saturday, 50 people donated food items, not to mention support from various businesses.

Children were to sign in with their first names so that a count could be taken on how many participated.

Each child in a family was presented with a list of items from which they could choose. Those included one box of cereal, five packets of oatmeal, two packages of two Pop Tarts, granola/cereal bars, one can of meat, one tube of microwave pasta, two noodles, one can of pasta, microwave mac and cheese cups, box of mac and cheese, two cans of soup (vegetable, etc.), four fruit cups/boxes; and two pudding or Jell-Os. The next three items on the list were one per family of peanut butter, jelly and, bread. Then, they could get five cookie packages, two cracker snacks, three fruit snacks, six bags of chips and four pouches/jugs of juice.

Anything left over, Campbell said, will go to the Ansonia Backpack program.

Beth Campbell organized the food drive for the Ansonia emergency student meal kits. She is pleased with all of the contributions that were made for the project and happy that these students will be able to eat well during the school's closing.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

