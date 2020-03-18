UCO PD outlines COVID-19 safeguards

UNION CITY – As a response to the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the men and women of the Union City, Ohio Police Department remain steadfast in their commitment to maintain public safety, uphold the law, and safeguard the well-being of the village. Here are some of the measures UCPD is taking to protect sworn members and the public from exposure:

* Sick employees are instructed to notify their supervisors, stay home and do not come to work.

* Members are instructed to wash hands frequently with soap and water and/or utilize an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with greater than 60 percent alcohol content.

* UCPD vehicles are stocked with an Infectious Control Kit (also known as Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE). Included in the kit are disposable gloves, gown, and N-95 respirator and eye protection.

* In instances when there is close contact with an individual suspected of having COVID-19, officers are to utilize the PPE kit. Close contact is defined as being within six feet of an individual with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19.

* Officers on a routine basis screen individuals for indications of illness prior to incarceration. If a person indicates they are ill, they will be referred for medical assistance, and a decision to incarcerate will be on a case by case basis.

* Officers will be proactive in ensuring routine cleaning and disinfecting of our station. In the event that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 case within our agency, the Chief of Police shall initiate an infectious diseases cleaning protocol.

Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, they are asking citizens to avoid coming directly to the police department to speak with an officer about non-emergency situations. Officers will most likely handle all non-emergency type reports over the phone and will respond to the scene of a location if the officer determines it is necessary.

Officers will continue to patrol and respond as normal to all emergency calls and calls for assistance. In the event that an officer responds to your residence, all parties involved may be asked to step outside and contact will be made with increased distance to avoid the risk of contact/exposure.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at 937-968-7744.