Garst Museum closes, events cancelled

GREENVILLE – As a public venue, the Garst Museum is closely following the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and local health officials. The safety and health of our patrons, staff, and volunteers are forefront in their COVID-19 policies.

Currently, the Garst Museum is closed from Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through Sunday, April 5, 2020. Decisions regarding reopening on Tuesday, April 7 will be made with the best information available and in the interest of the safety and health of the community and staff.

For the most current information, please visit garstmuseum.org

Garst Museum Scheduling Changes:

* March 22, Speaker Series event has been rescheduled to Oct. 18, 2 p.m.

* April 4, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day has been canceled nationwide

* April 5, Darke County Genealogical Society speaker is postponed to a later date

* The Darke County Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting has been postponed. A new invitation will be mailed out to DCHS members in the upcoming weeks.

Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala on June 13 and the Gathering at Garst on July 25-26 are moving forward as planned.