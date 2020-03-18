Reid offers virtual screening

RICHMOND, Ind. – Reid Health has made a free virtual COVID-19 screening available through its Reid HealthNOW urgent care app so people with concerns about the virus can make contact with health professionals from home.

“This is an ideal tool for people who suspect exposure and-or have mild symptoms as a way to get medical attention without risking travel to a healthcare facility,” said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO.

The app makes it possible to have a screening through a smart phone or computer with a nurse. Reid Health established the virtual urgent care several years ago and worked recently with the company behind the technology to provide a safe way for people to connect with healthcare professionals without leaving their home.

“This potentially eliminates the need for people to go to their doctor, an urgent care or an emergency room, or possibly get help determining if they need to seek care,” Kinyon said, “thus also helping reduce spread of infection.”

Because of demand, the wait time may be longer than normal.

To access and create an account:

* Download the free Reid HealthNOW app (Google Play or Apple App store) or enroll on your computer.

* Enroll by creating a free login and completing your personal profile.

* Connect with the virtual hub, select “Coronavirus Screen” and find the appropriate pathway for care.

* Be sure to allow access to your camera and microphone if you are using the app. If you are connecting via desktop, be sure to test your computer settings.

If the screening determines you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you will be instructed what to do next.