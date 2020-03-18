Greenville PD updates procedures

GREENVILLE – To ensure the Greenville Police Department can continue to serve the community throughout this emergency, they have enacted certain internal policies to keep employees healthy. The following methods will be adhered to by the department:

* All calls will be screened and persons asked a series of health-related questions.

* All non-emergency calls will be taken via telephone. The dispatcher will take your initial information and an officer will call you back.

* Any calls that require contact, officers have been instructed to practice social distancing and to request the complainant to meet them outside their home or place of business.

* Officers have been provided masks and gloves and at the sign of illness, they will respond with equipment on.

* They are requesting the public to avoid bringing non-emergency complaints to our facility for the sake for their health and the departments.