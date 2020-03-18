GPL announces closure

GREENVILLE – In response to the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Greenville Public Library has closed all facilities to the public.

Library leadership will reassess the closure on a weekly basis and use current information from health officials to determine the best date to reopen.

Additionally:

* All events and programs are canceled until further notice.

* All meeting rooms are now closed until further notice.

* Patrons are required to hold on to their checked out physical materials instead of returning them. All book drops are closed.

* Checked out items will have their due dates extended.

* Book donations are not being accepted at this time.

* WiFi will be available from the parking lot.

Have additional questions about the library’s response? Please contact them on social media or their website.

FAQs

1. What if I couldn’t pick up my holds before the library closed?

Your holds will stay on our shelves until we open again.

2. What about hold requests that haven’t been filled?

You will keep your spot in line for any holds you made before the temporary closing.

3. What do I do with my materials that are due while the library is closed?

Don’t worry. Return your materials after they open – you do not need to renew online. They don’t have fines; so don’t worry.

4. Can I still borrow electronic materials?

Yes! Their entire online collection including eBooks, audiobooks and streaming movies, music and television shows will still be available for use through the Ohio Digital Library and Freegal. They also have numerous research tools available on their website.

5. How long will the library be closed?

At this point they are unsure, but their leadership team will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

6. How will the library ensure returned books and materials are safe to be redistributed should someone borrowing materials be diagnosed with coronavirus?

The Library is currently reviewing potential measures. According to the CDC, it may be possible that a person can get coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. We will take every precaution to keep all materials and surfaces safe when the library opens again.