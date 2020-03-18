County offices have restricted access

GREENVILLE – While all Darke County government offices remain in full operation, cautionary actions are being taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will result in some restrictions in public access.

If you answer yes to any of the following questions, they highly suggest that you do not enter any county buildings for the safety and health of yourself and employees.

1. Do you have a fever and/or symptoms of acute lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough, difficulty breathing)?

2. Have you had close contact with individuals who have had the above-mentioned symptoms within the past 14 days?

3. Do you have a fever above 100° F temperature?

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 18, they are limiting the access to only necessary business that is determined by each office whether or not it needs done in person or can be handled electronically. To determine this, reach out to each individual office at the numbers listed below to see if you need to come to the county office to conduct business or if it can be done remotely.

Adult Probation: 937-547-7330; County Engineer: 937-547-7375; Auditor: 937-547-7310; Municipal Court: 937-547-7340; Clerk of Courts: 937-547-7335; Prosecuting Attorney: 937-547-7380; Juvenile/Probate Court: 937-547-7350 or 937-547-7345; Recorder’s Office: 937-547-7390; Job & Family Services: 937-548-4132; Board of Elections: 937-548-1835; Treasurer’s Office: 937-547-7365; Court of Common Pleas: 937-547-7325; Commissioner’s Office: 937-547-7370

Or go to: mydarkecounty.com and click on county offices for complete contact information.

Your access to the county building will not be denied at this point, but you may be denied access at any particular office if there is an exposure concern.

In these unprecedented times, they understand some inconveniences need to be endured, but for the health of each other and the community, they thank you for your patience as they work through this issue.