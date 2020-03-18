Drive-thru only for title office

GREENVILLE – Until further notice, the Darke County Title Office is accepting public title transactions at their drive-thru window on the east side of the building.

If you have a question, their phone number is 937-548-9210 or email darketitle@gmail.com.

Driver’s license and registrations are at the other end of the hallway.

They appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and wish the best of health and safety to everyone.

New office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.