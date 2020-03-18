Deputies investigate fatal crash near Ansonia

ANSONIA – The Darke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor and trailer that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Washington Road and State Route 49.

At approximately 12:42 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with the Rossburg Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the intersection of State Route 49 North and Washington Road in reference to a serious injury crash. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Freightliner tractor and trailer was traveling westbound on Washington Road when the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a gray Dodge Journey traveling southbound on State Route 49. The two vehicles collided before coming to rest in the front lawn of a private residence located at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The female driver of the Dodge was treated by Ansonia Rescue prior to being pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to her injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was evaluated on the scene and refused further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office, as well as the Darke County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team, were requested to the scene to aid in the investigation of the crash. State Route 49 remained closed at Washington Road for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation and the wreckage was removed.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

It is believed the driver a semi tractor and trailer failed to yield and caused a fatal crash near Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_ansonia-fatal-crash-w.jpg It is believed the driver a semi tractor and trailer failed to yield and caused a fatal crash near Ansonia. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com