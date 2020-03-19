Darke REC cancels annual meeting

GREENVILLE – Darke Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., (Darke REC) has canceled its annual meeting of members, which was scheduled for Thursday, March 26, in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s order banning public gatherings of 100 or more people to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“Our annual meeting is an important event for our organization and a celebration of our members and employees, but it is our duty to comply with the governor’s order,” said Ted Holsapple, general manager of Darke REC. “We take the safety of our membership seriously, and we encourage Darke REC members and all residents to comply with directives and advice issued by government and public health officials.”

In lieu of the in-person annual meeting, Darke REC will conduct and video a special business meeting on March 26 at 3 p.m. at the cooperative office. The video format will be released on its Facebook page, website, and YouTube on March 30. Results from the organization’s trustee elections will also be announced in this video.