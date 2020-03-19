DCCA cancels all March events

GREENVILLE – DCCA’s presentations of Llama Llama Live! and Luke McMaster have been canceled due to current health and safety restrictions.

All tickets purchased through Etix with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically. Tickets purchased by cash or check through DCCA or a DCCA ticket outlet location have the option to request a refund or consider the amount you paid for your ticket as a donation to DCCA and an investment in our community and the arts in Darke County. This will help to offset the loss of revenue for our nonprofit and will make a huge difference as arts and culture organizations are forced to cancel events and programming due to the Ohio Department of Health’s ban on mass gatherings. Thank you for your support, patience and kindness at this time.

In addition, the DCCA Office, in the Greenville Public Library, will be closed until further notice. You can reach the DCCA Office at DCCA@darkecountyarts.org and they will be checking the DCCA phone (937) 547-0908 at least once a week.

Contact the DCCA Office for more information (937) 547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org.