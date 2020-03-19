New Madison Library closes

NEW MADISON – Based upon recommendations from state and local leadership and in the interest of public health, New Madison Public Library is closed until further notice. Library leadership will continue to monitor and assess the situation, and the public will be informed when the facility reopens.

Watch their Facebook page and website for information and updates. They encourage patrons to take advantage of their digital collection through the Ohio Digital Library. New titles and copies of existing titles are being added to account due to the closure of many Ohio public libraries.

The library will be staffed on a limited basis; call if you have questions.