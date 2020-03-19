BMV joins list of closed businesses

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, announced the Ohio Department of Health is ordering the temporary closure of Ohio’s barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor DeWine also ordered the temporary closure of most of Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) deputy registrar locations and BMV driver examination stations.

Both orders went into effect at the close of business on Wednesday.

“Everyone is in this fight, but we don’t need to go into the battlefield, we simply need to stay home,” said Governor DeWine. “Social distancing is so critical, and many Ohioans are starting to understand its importance, but there are still some who don’t yet get it. This is a crisis that we have never seen in our lifetime, and everyone must recognize that their actions could have deadly consequences.”

Of Ohio’s 186 BMV locations and 57 driver exam stations, a handful will remain open to issue and renew commercial driver licenses and perform commercial knowledge exams to ensure that the transportation of necessaries necessities such as food, medical supplies, and cleaning supplies is not interrupted. Those locations are:

Central Ohio:

Deputy Registrar – 4503 Kenny Road, Columbus 43220 – Driver Exam Station – 4738 Cemetery Road, Columbus 43026

Northeast Ohio:

Deputy Registrar – 22125 Rockside Road, Bedford 44146 – Driver Exam Station – 22123 Rockside Road, Bedford 44146

Southeast Ohio

Deputy Registrar/Driver Exam Station – 142 Gross Street, Suites A & B, Marietta 45750

Northwest Ohio

Deputy Registrar/Driver Exam Station – 1616 E. Wooster Street, Suite 30, Bowling Green 43402

Southwest Ohio

Deputy Registrar – 10938 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy 45231 – Driver Exam Station – 10940 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati 45231

Because of these BMV closures, Governor DeWine announced that he will work with the Ohio General Assembly to extend the expiration date of driver’s licenses that are up for renewal. In the meantime, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will not issue tickets to drivers whose licenses expire while BMV’s services are unavailable. Governor DeWine recommended that other law enforcement agencies in Ohio do the same.

Ohioans can still renew their vehicle registrations by mail or online at www.oplates.com, and BMV is currently working to provide other online service.

Governor DeWine also encouraged business owners to begin taking the temperature of employees when they arrive at work in an effort to identify anyone who is becoming ill. If this is not feasible, Governor DeWine asked that employers require workers to take their own temperatures prior to arriving at work. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher should self-quarantine with members of their household.

Because food banks and similar organizations are staffed by a large number of volunteers who are high-risk and encouraged to stay home during this pandemic, Governor DeWine signed a proclamation authorizing the Ohio National Guard to assist organizations that need help with the normal operations of distributing food and supplies.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.