Appointment only visits for Veterans Service

GREENVILLE – Due to the federal and state declarations of emergency, the current outbreak and health risk of everyone they come in contact with, the Darke County Veterans Service Office will follow the following protocol for those visiting their office and/or using their transportation for VA Medical Center appointments.

No walk-ins will be authorized. The office will be closed for in-person visits. Darke County Veterans Service Office will remain open, but they ask all business be handled remotely by telephone, email or drop box.

Examples of work that will be conducted while under this state of emergency are the following:

* Intent to File, compensation claims and Notice of Disagreement (appeals) will be filed to ensure not to compromise a veteran’s VA time constraints.

* Financial Assistance – to include new or existing financial assistance applications.

The following set of questions will be asked before any appointment will be made or entrance to the office is permitted. Depending on your response, they will proceed accordingly.

* Have you had contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

* Do you have a fever greater than 100° F?

* Do you have a sore throat?

* Do you have a persistent cough that is associated with a fever?

* Do you have any abnormal shortness of breath?

If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to the Darke County Veterans Service Office to see if they can assist you in your time of need.

Transportation: The driver reserves the right to deny transportation based on health concerns. Your health, the health of other riders and the health of the staff is paramount.

The Darke County Veterans Service Office can be reached at 937-548-5305.