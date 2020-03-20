Hanes Law Group limits contact

GREENVILLE – “The COVID-19 virus has caused our offices to make some modifications to our office operations” said Matthew Pierron, partner in the Hanes Law Group Greenville office.

“We are planning to keep our regular hours but we are limiting our personal contacts. This is to respect the health of our staff and clients,” Pierron continued. Their regular hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., being closed noon-1 p.m. daily for lunch.

All further consultations and meetings until the national emergency is lifted are to be by telephone or other electronic media. The only personal meetings will be for those occasions where necessary. For example, signing a will requires witnesses be present so there must be some personal contact. In those cases, they will disinfect the office area where the meeting occurred. Other than those instances, they will be having documents signed and scanned by email or by fax machine.

Courts that prohibited signing and filing of documents in this fashion before are now allowing it in order to limit personal contact. Pierron further stated. “It is an adjustment that we hope cause as little inconvenience to our clients as possible. Our Versailles office, where Tom Guillozet works primarily, is following the same protocols.”

The Hanes Law Group is a full service law firm with offices located at 507 S. Broadway, Greenville, and 207 E. Main St., Versailles. The lawyers in the firm are Thomas Guillozet, Paul Wagner, Matthew Pierron and Andrew Fernandez with Thomas Graber of counsel. Their telephone numbers are (937) 548-1157 Greenville and (937) 526-3501 Versailles.