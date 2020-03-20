GTS cutting service hours

GREENVILLE – Beginning Monday, March 23, Greenville Transit System (GTS) will be closing at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and tentatively on Saturday. This change is temporary due to the significant decrease in ridership after 5 p.m. as a result of the COVID-19.

As of now, they will continue to open at their normally scheduled time. Another notice will be sent out advising if any further service modifications become necessary, as well as when they will return to their normal schedule.

GTS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of their staff and passengers continues to be their highest priority.

If you have questions, contact Public Transportation Director Erin Kies at 937-548-0437.