Worch Library closed; pickup available

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library will be closed due to the concern of the COVID 19 outbreak.

The library will be closed until April 6. Pick-up service is available during this time. Though they are closed, they are still here for the community. If you would like to check out specific items, call the library between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and they will pull them and have them ready for you to pick up.

For more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call 937-526-3416 or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.