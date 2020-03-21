Stage Stores announces adjusted store hours

HOUSTON – The safety and health of our guests, associates and store communities are our top priority.

To better support their associates, serve their customers and slow the spread of COVID-19, Stage Stores and our family of brands (Gordmans, Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage) have adjusted our store operating hours. Until further notice, their reduced store hours are as follows:

* Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

* Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Additionally, in compliance with local government orders to shut down all non-essential businesses, as well as other location-based factors, select stores are temporarily closed and will not re-open until circumstances improve.

In addition to their new store hours, they are taking the following actions to help keep our guests and associates healthy:

* Increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.;

* Reminding our associates of their training on illness prevention;

* Advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well, or if circumstances might advise them to do so, to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.

They also encourage their guests everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and the health of others. They will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required. They will keep you informed if their approach changes and will continue to post updates on stage.com and gordmans.com. They look forward to serving guests in their stores.