H2Ohio sign-up extended

REYNOLDSBURG – The deadline for farmers to submit an application for the H2Ohio program has been extended from March 31 to June 2. This is being done to follow Governor Mike DeWine’s orders regarding COVID-19 and limit human-to-human contact.

Farmers must work with their local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to sign up for the H2Ohio program. With the current social distancing guidelines, in person visits to SWCD offices is not recommended. To allow adequate time for the alternate means of communication necessary to achieve completed applications, ODA is extending the deadline. Those applications must now be submitted and finalized by June 2. If you are interested in applying for these funds and have not yet communicated with a local SWCD, ODA recommends you call them as soon as possible to provide enough time for completion of the H2Ohio application.

The H2Ohio program is open to farmers in the 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed. Farmers should contact their local SWCD for information on how to sign up. For a complete list of SWCD offices, go to http://h2.ohio.gov/agriculture/.