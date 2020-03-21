Old National makes changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Starting Friday, March 20, Old National will shift to appointment-only banking at all branch locations. This will enable members of the Old National staff to clean and disinfect surfaces after each visit. The drive-thru will remain open at all locations. Drive-thru hours of operation will not change.

“As the coronavirus situation has evolved, we’ve learned that taking serious precautions now may be the best way to help our clients, colleagues and communities stay safe,” said Old National Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. “That’s why we’re making these important but temporary changes at our banking centers.”

Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time, with the first hour of each day reserved for those 60 or older and others who are deemed high-risk. Call your nearby banking center to schedule an appointment. Locations and phone numbers can be found at oldnational.com/locations.

As a reminder, most banking transactions can be completed through drive-thru windows, including check deposits, standard withdrawals, bill payments and transfers. Old National asks for clients to schedule an appointment for withdrawals of $2,000 or more, loan applications, safe deposit box access requests and disputes.

Clients also can complete many banking transactions at oldnational.com. The ONB mobile app enables clients to complete some transactions as well, including check deposits.

“For 186 years, Old National has been focused and deeply committed to serving and supporting its clients and communities,” said Jim Sandgren, President & COO. “As we face these unprecedented times, that commitment remains core – we stand beside our clients, team members and communities ready to serve. Together, we will grow even stronger.”

For more information and financial data, visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com.