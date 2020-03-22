Health department to limit hours

GREENVILLE – The Darke County General Health District’s Environmental Division will be limiting hours to the public as part of social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department staff is not reducing hours at this time; although the public will see some program limitations in order to protect employee and public health. Beginning Monday, March 23, they are limiting the access to only necessary business between the hours of 8-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. daily.

The Environmental Division will not be open during the remainder of the day except by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 937-548-4196 option 2. The office will also be limited to one individual at a time but space is available in the hallway for patrons to wait. Any payments due will need to be made by mail. Birth and death certificate applications should be accessed by going to www.darkecountyhealth.org/services/birth-death/

Until further notice, walk-in Immunization Clinic will be canceled. Anyone that needs vaccinations should call for an appointment at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

At this time, the prevention of COVID-19 in our county is of vital importance. Because of this, and their limited staff, they may be delayed in responding to other needs but will do so as quickly as possible. The department appreciates all of the public’s cooperation as they strive to assure the community’s health.

If you have any questions, contact the Environmental Division at 937-548-4196 ext. 2 or the Nursing Division 937-548-4196 ext. 224. If you are calling on a COVID-19 related issue, call the Ohio Department of Health’s phone number at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 937-548-4196 option 5.

As a reminder, the Darke County Health Department does not diagnose, test or treat Coronavirus COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider. Emergency rooms should be used for immediate life-threatening conditions only. Also, please remember to keep six-feet of separation distance from one another.