AHS selects Students of the Month

ARCANUM – Students of the Month for February from Arcanum High School are Nate Kessler and Jorie McDermott. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School.

Kessler and McDermott were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.

Kessler was nominated because of the effort that he demonstrates to students in his classes.

McDermott also leads through accountability in class at AHS. She is always well prepared and strives to do the best that she can each day.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.