CBC sees surge in donations

DAYTON – Donors are answering the call to give blood with confidence in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, and on Thursday, March 19 that call came from the top doctors in the nation and the state.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams encouraged Americans to donate blood during the White House coronavirus pandemic briefing and Dr. Amy Acton of the Ohio Department of Health did the same during Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 update.

“One thing we can all consider, especially millennials and Gen-Z, is donating blood,” said Adams. “I know donated blood is an essential part of caring for patients. Blood centers are open now and in need of your donation.”

Community Blood Center saw a surge in donors Thursday afternoon, many inspired by the call to action. CBC welcomed donors to newly-arranged seating in the waiting areas and more bed space in the donor room. For the first time, CBC opened an emergency donor room in a third-floor conference room of the Donor Center. They were escorted there by elevator.

“I want America to know that blood donation is safe and blood centers are taking extra precautions at this time,” said Adams. “Including spacing beds six feet apart, disinfecting surfaces between patients, temp-checking staff and encouraging donors to make appointments ahead of time so we can space them out.”

“Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disengagement. So, give blood today you’ll feel good about and you be helping your county and your community during this crisis and you might event save a life.”

Xenia’s Angel Harlow came to the CBC Donor Center Thursday afternoon with her daughter Angel, a senior at Carroll High School. They donated in the converted conference room on the third floor. Angel’s mother is a long-time apheresis donor who remembers when donations were upstairs.

“We were called, and I hadn’t done it in a while,” said Angel. “She’s done it at school and my mom was here donating about a week ago.”

Cara Smith and her daughter Brianne drove from their home in Wapakoneta to donate. Brianne first donated at Botkins High. Her freshmen year at Bowling Green University has been cut short by the coronavirus closings.

“We’re staying up to date,” Cara said. “It was truly out of wanting to help out. I’ve never donated before, she donated in high school. Why wouldn’t you try something new now, during times like this? Anything I can do to help.”