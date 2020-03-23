Family Health announces protocol

GREENVILLE – Family Health recently submitted a statement as to how they will proceed with patients:

First and foremost, we recognize these are extremely difficult and unprecedented times for all of us, both professionally and personally. Please know that Family Health is here to support you and our community any way possible.

Some important information I would like to share is as follows:

It is important to know Family Health is not a designated testing site for Coronavirus due to the lack of testing supplies.

For your protection as well as the protection of our staff, our policy for office visits has changed. The Arcanum office will only see “Well Patients” – the Greenville, Versailles and New Madison offices will see “Well Patients” in the morning and “Sick Patients” in the afternoon.

If you are sick and have a mask, please wear it when entering our office. When you arrive for your appointment you must check-in at the door. You will then be asked to return to your car while you wait for your appointment. A staff member will call your cell phone or meet you at your car when it is time to be seen.

If you are unable to come into the pharmacy – the pharmacy now offers curbside pickup and/or delivery within a 20-mile radius of the Greenville office. Please call our pharmacy for more information.

Thank you for your understanding and kindness during these trying times. Please stay strong and protect yourself so you continue to stay healthy.

Jean Young, executive director

Family Health Services of Darke County, Inc.