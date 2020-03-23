BOE will stream meeting

GREENVILLE – The Board of Education for Greenville City School District will meet in regular session, on Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for any business that may come before the Board.

As a result of the current pandemic and in accordance with the governor’s request to keep groups to 10 or less, they will not be allowing the public into the Anna Bier room for the meeting. The public can view the meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. live on the Greenville City Schools Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Greenville-City-Schools-230754046936451/