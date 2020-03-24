GHS Career Tech names SOM

GREENVILLE – Students of the month for February from Greenville Senior High School Career Tech Center are Phoenix Holliday and Logan Hittle. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Holliday, a senior in the Auto Tech program, is a hard-working student, who is well on his way to a great career in the automotive industry. He is currently an intern at SVG Chevrolet, and recently moved up to a technician position based on his work ethic and professionalism. He recently finished second place in the Skills USA automotive hands-on competition. He was chosen to represent GHS at the state Skills USA competition.

Hittle is a junior in the Med Tech program. He recently qualified for HOSA state competition in medical terminology. He studied in and out of the classroom to prepare for competition. He showed maturity and determination and was prepared for competition. Logan is a great student and is always prepared for class. He is a great team player.

The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.