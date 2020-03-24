Driver injured in rollover crash

ANSONIA – Darke County Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with minor injuries Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:09 a.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to 4100 block of White Coppess Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red 1998 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Jonah Keen, 40, of Union City, Ind., was traveling eastbound in the 4100 block of White Coppess Road. Keen traveled over the center line, side-swiping a westbound 1995 Mack semi-tractor and trailer, driven by Daniel Allman, 27, of Ansonia. Keen’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway before over-correcting, traveling back across the roadway and overturning. The Jeep Cherokee came to a rest on its top in the front lawn of private residence located at 4140 White Coppess Road.

Keen was treated on scene by Ansonia Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Allman refused treatment at the scene and was released. Keen was cited for Lanes of Travel.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Jeep was cited for Lanes of Travel after side-swiping a semi track and trailer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_rollover-crash-w.jpg The driver of this Jeep was cited for Lanes of Travel after side-swiping a semi track and trailer. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com