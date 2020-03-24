SR 571 closed after crash

UNION CITY – State Route 571 was forced to close Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash left power lines and a utility pole lying across the two lanes of the highway. At approximately 2:04 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City Fire and Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of State Route 571 West and Onkst Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a silver Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The Honda then struck a utility pole, multiple road signs and two trees before coming to rest nearly 100 yards into a prairie.

The male driver of the Honda, as well as a male passenger, both denied injury in the crash.

State Route 571 was closed at Onkst Road for nearly an hour while crews worked to remove power lines and a utility pole that stretched across the roadway due to the crash. A power outage was reported in the immediate area; however it was unclear how many residences it may have affected.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Occupants of the vehicle escaped injury after striking a utility pole and multiple road signs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_571-crash-w.jpg Occupants of the vehicle escaped injury after striking a utility pole and multiple road signs. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com