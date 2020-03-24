Norcold lays off 345 employees

SIDNEY – Norcold Inc. reported it laid off 345 employees in Sidney and Gettysburg on Monday following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay at home order for non-essential business.

In a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services, Norcold reported it would lay off 224 of its 265 employees in Sidney and 121 of its 137 employees in Gettysburg.

“At the end of this government mandated shut down, we anticipate recalling the majority of the impacted workforce back,” the letter, attributed to Norcold Human Resources Vice President Alissa J. Reyes, stated.

Norcold, which is based in Sidney, manufactures refrigerators and freezers with an emphasis on the recreational vehicle, marine and truck industries.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, the WARN Act, requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide at least 60 calendar days advance written notice of a plant closing and mass layoffs affecting 50 or more employees at a single site of employment. The act makes exceptions to the requirements due to unforeseeable circumstances, which Norcold and other companies cited in response to the coronavirus pandemic and DeWine’s order.

From March 17 through March 23, 17 companies reported more than 5,700 total layoffs across the state to Job & Family Services.

Murotech Ohio Corp. in St. Marys, which laid off 52 employees, and Totally Promotional in Coldwater, which laid off 150 employees, are among the companies in the Miami Valley who also have had layoffs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norcold parking lot in Gettysburg sits empty after the company announced it was laying off 121 employees in Gettysburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Norcold-w.jpg The Norcold parking lot in Gettysburg sits empty after the company announced it was laying off 121 employees in Gettysburg. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

