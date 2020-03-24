WHC tightens restrictions for all

GREENVILLE – In a continued effort to protect patients, staff, and our community from the spread of COVID-19, Wayne HealthCare is implementing a new temperature screening process for everyone entering the hospital.

Effective immediately, all patients, healthcare providers, staff, and visitors will be required to have their temperature taken as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 screening process.

Screening stations have been set-up at the hospital’s main entrance and Emergency Department, which are the only entrances still accessible. Anyone entering through the hospital’s main entrance with a temperature of 100.0 Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed access unless they are seeking emergency medical treatment, in which case they will be directed to the emergency department.

The hospital-wide COVID-19 screening is in addition to the no visitation policy, which went into March 17, dramatically reducing visitation. At that time, the hospital announced that visitors would no longer be allowed to visit inpatients. However, a limited number of exceptions—allowing for one visitor only—will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis for:

• Active labor and delivery

• End-of-life care

• Life-threatening situations

• Emergency surgeries

• Special needs

• Minor patients (those 18 and under)

“This is an ever-changing healthcare crisis that requires that we continue to take unprecedented steps to protect our patients, staff, and community at large from the spread of COVID-19,” said Wayne Deschambeau, president and CEO, Wayne HealthCare.

“I want to thank our community for your overwhelming support during these trying times. By continuing to take this coronavirus seriously, you’re helping to protect our providers and staff as they remain on the frontlines, caring for our patients and fighting against the spread of COVID-19,” added Deschambeau.