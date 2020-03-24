Darke County Sheriff’s Office respond to COVID-19

GREENVILLE – Due to the changing circumstances related to the COVID-19, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office has made changes in daily operations. These changes are a necessary response to keep the public, Sheriff’s Office employees and first responders safe and healthy. It is important that we follow the advice and orders of the Governor, Ohio Department of Health and the Darke County General Health District. The efforts that are being taken will ensure the office’s ability to maintain continuity of operations throughout this public health emergency.

Based on an order by the Ohio Department of Health, the Darke County Jail is closed to unnecessary visitors until further notice. Only authorized personnel may make entry into the jail. Those that are permitted must be subject to a health screening prior to entry and this includes employees. Because CCW and WebCheck services take place inside a detention facility subject to this order they cannot currently process CCW and WebCheck requests.

Darke County 911 communications personnel are asking all 911 callers a series of health related questions to determine the risk and appropriate response of any first responder going to an emergency call. This includes all EMS, Fire and Law Enforcement 911 calls, without regard to the type of service requested.

Darke County Deputies are patrolling the townships and villages of Darke County just as they always have. Non-emergency calls that do not require personal contact will be handled by filing reports and taking information over the telephone. In cases where contact is required, deputies are instructed to maintain social distancing whenever possible. You may be asked to meet the deputies outside of your residence. Deputies may be wearing personal protective equipment or may request the person they contact to put on a mask.

The deputy’s response will not interfere with public safety and officer safety. If a subject breaks the law and needs to be arrested this will happen. If an arrested individual claims to be ill, this will not change the outcome. Arrested individuals will be appropriately isolated, assessed and monitored upon entry into the jail.

The Sheriff and his staff communicate daily with local and state officials as they monitor the COVID-19 situation. The Sheriff urges everyone to follow the orders and guidelines issued by the Governor and public health officials so that they may push forward and beyond this crisis.

File photo The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has made changes in daily operations due to circumstances related to the COVID-19. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.26.20.county.jail_-1.jpg-1.jpg File photo The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has made changes in daily operations due to circumstances related to the COVID-19.