CareFlight responds to crash at US 127 and Kruckeberg

GREENVILLE – Two patients were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash by CareFlight Tuesday after being seriously injured on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 2:05 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with Gettysburg Rescue, CareFlight, Greenville Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeberg Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation of the incident revealed a blue Dodge Avenger was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 when the vehicle attempted a left-hand turn westbound onto Kruckeberg Road. The driver of the vehicle failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic being struck in the passenger side door area by a southbound black Dodge Dakota Pickup truck. The Avenger continued off the roadway coming to rest in a ditch located at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The male driver of the Avenger and his young juvenile passenger were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Fire and Rescue for what was described as serious injuries. Both father and son were transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The male driver of the Dakota as well as his male passenger were treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

An adult and juvenile were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_127-kruckeberg-w.jpg An adult and juvenile were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com