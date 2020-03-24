Reaching out to shut-ins

DARKE COUNTY — Debbie Nestor Baker, admissions/marketing director at Greenville Health and Rehab, has come up with an idea for the public to help residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to get through this time of a pandemic.

How can she help make this happen?

“We will interview our residents and ask them if they could tell us anything they would like their loved ones to know,” Baker said. “I will type up their responses and e-mail them to you with their first name and last initial so that families and our community can interact with them through mailing of cards, stopping by with goodies, etc. Connecting our older population to their loved ones and people in our community is important to everyone right now.”

She went on to say, “With all the regulations we are currently experiencing, I think it would be wonderful if all facilities and assisted livings in our area could be a part of this.”

Baker said the facility is currently sharing pictures on social media pages.

“The issue I am finding is that not all of our families have social media,” she said. “Some are elderly and do not have access to social media, but they do read the newspapers, and what a wonderful way for residents and families to connect through this option in a time where they are not allowed visitors per the governor’s orders.”

Baker indicated that if the families could send letters and cards or whatever else, it would help keep the residents’ spirits up.

“It would be greatly appreciated,” she said. “We are under a lot of restrictions right now, as far as group activities, (not allowing more than four people in an activity at the same time, no formal dining, etc.). We are doing everything to keep their spirits up, but being able to hear from their families, friends, and people in the community would help boost their spirits.”

Are residents missing visitors?

“Absolutely,” she said. “We have been having families come to the windows of their loved ones, and assisting them with calling their loved ones while they are looking through the windows at them. We do not know at this time how long these restrictions will last but have been told it could be up to three months. We are usually a very busy facility with lots of visitors and entertainment from outside sources, and sadly now that has all ceased.”

How can the public help as far as the correspondence goes?

“Cards, letters, they can even bring homemade goodies or anything to our front door,” Baker suggested. “Our staff is more than happy to bring in items for the residents. With the only exception: If a family member has been ill, we ask that they do not bring in items so that we do not possibly pass something onto our residents. Families can mail items or bring them to our front entrance. Our staff would be happy to deliver such items to the residents.”

Baker believes it would be a good idea for all facilities to do this as well.

“I have added a list of the facilities and their addresses and phone numbers so if loved ones would like to call and check on their residents and a contact point of person possibly for each facility to assist with any questions the families may have,” she said.

Here is that list:

•Greenville Health and Rehab: Debbie Baker at 937-548-3141 or 937-670-9615, at 243 Marion Drive, Greenville, OH 45331

•Rest Haven: Lisa Beanblossom/Marsha Murphy at 937-548-1138, at 1096 N. Ohio St., Greenville, OH 45331

•Oakley Place: Sandy Baker at 937-548-9521, 1275, at Northview Drive, Greenville, OH 45331

•Brookdale Senior Living: Christena Sharp at 937-548-6800, at 1401 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331

•Village Green: Jamie Welch at 937-548-1993, at 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville, OH 45331

•Union City Care Center: Pam Idle at 937-968-5284, at 907 E. Central St., Union City OH, 45390.

•Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center: Beth Bruns at 937-526-5570, at 200 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380

•Brethren Retirement Community: Holly Hill at 937-547-8000, at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Greenville Health & Rehabilitation is encouraging alternative methods to keep in touch with family members. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Greenville-Health-Rehab-w.jpg Greenville Health & Rehabilitation is encouraging alternative methods to keep in touch with family members. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Using alternative methods to stay in touch

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

