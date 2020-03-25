Union City Lions sponsor Olympiad

UNION CITY – The Union City Lions Club met March 10 at the Union City Community Room. After another enjoyable meal prepared by D’s Restaurant the Lions were presented a program about the UCHS Science Olympiad Team.

The Lions are the sponsor of the team that competed at Butler University on Feb. 29. The team of eight students competed in 23 events. The team talked to the club about the events they competed in and about some of the trials they had as they prepared for the competition. The club saw what the students built for seven of their events. The students showed some things that they had worked on and answered questions from the club.

For more information about the Science Olympiad program, go to https://www.soinc.org/