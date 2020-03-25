CMSgt Aikman retires from USAF

WEST MANCHESTER – Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth P. Aikman, of West Manchester, is retiring from the United States Air Force, Ohio Air National Guard.

Chief Aikman graduated from Twin Valley North High School in 1978 and enlisted onto active duty with the United States Air Force in September, 1978. He is completing an outstanding and rewarding military career in the U.S. Air Force in which he has served in numerous career fields. Initially Chief Aikman began his career and a Medical Service Specialist with both combat and flight medicine training. He was initially stationed at Wright Patterson Medical Center, Wright Patterson AFB.

In 1983, Chief Aikman was selected to become a Basic Military Training Instructor at Lackland AFB, San Antonio. Texas. During his tour of duty as a basic training instructor, Chief Aikman distinguished himself and was awarded Master Military Training Instructor “Blue Rope” and was then selected as the Master Military Training Instructor of the Year in 1985.

Upon completion of this special duty assignment, Chief Aikman was reassigned back into his original medical career field until he separated from the Air Force in 1987 to pursue business opportunities. After a 17-year hiatus from the military, in which time Chief Aikman established multiple successful business interests, he decided to rejoin the Ohio Air National Guard in November 2004 and was assigned to the 251st Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, Springfield.

During his tenure from 2004 until his retirement, Chief Aikman held numerous positions, including Combat Communications Flight Chief, Command Support Staff Superintendent and when promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, became the Cyber Operations Support Manager, 251st CEIG. He has deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Joint Task Force Horn of Africa. Stateside he was part of the initial rescue and response team for Hurricane Katrina.

During his tenure with the 251st Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, Chief Aikman received numerous accolades including being ultimately selected as the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the State of Ohio and followed by his promotion to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, a rank held by less than one percent of all Air Force enlisted personnel, this culminating a stellar career.

Chief Aikman holds a degree in Information Management from the Community College of the Air Force. Chief Aikman is the son of Paul and Mildred Aikman, formerly of Verona. Cards and letters of congratulations may be sent to CMSgt Kenneth Aikman, PO Box 166, West Manchester, Ohio 45382