FM names Students of the Month

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Middle/High School congratulates the following students for being named Student of the Month.

Students honored in January were Chase Osterday, Matthew Coley, Jozlynn Wintrow, and Jessica Brocious.

The February Students of the Month were Elli Earwood, Rosie Medrano, Chloe Peters, and Jenna Wolfe.

The students received a coupon for Vint’s Restaurant as well as some rewards at the school.