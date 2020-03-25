Dave Knapp supports Empowering

GREENVILLE – Dave Knapp, owner of Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln in Greenville, has been a major supporter of his Darke County community for over two decades, especially local youth. He continued that support recently with a donation to Empowering Darke County Youth.

Among his community service support activities, Dave has provided scholarships to local athletes and, more recently, has supported Empowering programs every year since they were started. He has also supported such local events and organizations as the Gathering at Garst, YMCA, and the Cancer Association’s Annie Oakley Golf Tournament; he’s also provided vehicles for local parades and more. Dave has been serving Darke County communities for 26 years.

Empowering After School Programs have been put on hold due to the closing of Darke County school district and Edison State campuses, along with the Greenville Public Library. If on-campus instruction resumes prior to the end of the year, Empowering After School and Summer Tutoring programs will resume as well. In the meantime, Empowering staff and tutors hope students and caregivers will work diligently with their teachers in continuing their academic efforts through their districts’ online Distance Learning efforts.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.