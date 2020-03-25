LaRose has plan for voting

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent a letter to members of the Ohio General Assembly asking for their support of the Ohio Voters First Act. This forthcoming legislation, which has the backing of Governor Mike DeWine, is “a path forward to complete this election as quickly as possible that will simultaneously protect public safety and ensure every eligible Ohio voter has the opportunity to have their voice heard.”

The Ohio Voters First Act does the following:

* Authorizes the Secretary to produce and mail a postage paid absentee ballot request form to every eligible Ohio voter who did not cast a ballot during Ohio’s early voting period

* Pays the postage for the voter to return their ballot

* Provides the Secretary the discretion to hold in-person voting on June 2, 2020 if the Order by Dr. Amy Action is no longer in place by April 24