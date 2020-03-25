Over $3 million in road projects planned

GREENVILLE – Darke County is preparing for the road construction season. The commissioners accepted bids totaling more than $3 million to pave and stripe county roads. The bids are expected to be approved next week after Darke County Engineer Jim Surber gives his recommendation.

The total does not take into account seven roadways in seven townships totaling 7.723 miles that will cost approximately $630,000.

Surber explained 12 county roads totaling 24.24 miles are expected to be paved this construction season. The county received one bid from Walls Brothers Asphalt, of Greenville, for $1,946,541.11, which was approximately $42,000 less than the engineer’s estimate. The cost per mile is a little more than $80,000.

County roads slated for paving improvements include portions of Hollansburg-Sampson ($228,325.66), Auld Road ($183,676.08), two portions of Grubbs-Rex Road ($61,992.18 and $187,591.87), Weavers-Ft. Jefferson ($95,580.74), Bishop Road ($195,711.47), Gordon-Landis ($399,401.44), two portions of Greenville-St. Mary’s ($338,292.09 and $32,166.66), Demming Road ($32,166.66), Pitsburg-Laura Road ($108,297.46), County Home Road ($83, 338.80).

Walls Brothers Asphalt also provided a bid on the paving of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, which received berm improvements last year. According to Surber, the road will be completed with 80 percent of the cost covered by the federal government. The road will be repaved from State Route 49 to Gettysburg. The Village of Pitsburg is not included the project. The cost is $915,262.34 for 8.78 miles of roadway.

Two bids were received for road striping. Aero-Mark, LLC, of Streetsboro, submitted a bid for $257,771.79 and A & A Safety, Inc., of Amelia, submitted a bid for $270,886.33. The bid includes 210 miles of centerline striping and 592 lane miles of edgeline striping – a total of 3,500 gallons of yellow paint and 9,900 gallons of white paint. Not included in the bid price, but at the same rate is 50 miles of centerline striping, as well as 16.5 lane miles of edgeline striping on township roadways.

The commission also accepted bids for parking lot improvements at the Darke County Board of Development Disabilities. Arcon Builders submitted the low bid of $128,852.62 with Brumbaugh Construction submitting $130,483 and Pinnacle Paving & Sealing of Milford submitting $138,075. The bids will be presented to Mote & Associates for their recommendation.

The county airport received bids in regards to moving two buildings and installing a concrete pad. Denlinger Enterprises, of Greenville, submitted the low bid of $56,350. They will build a 4,752 square foot concrete slab with a five-inch thickness. The bid also includes building a 2,970 square foot apron as well as installing drains. The cost to move both buildings is $29,000 through Merkle Heavy Moving, Inc.

Commissioner Mike Rhoades explained the buildings need to be moved due to the westward expansion of the airport.

The commission also set a date for an annexation public hearing for a little more than two-acres to be accepted by the Village of Osgood from Patterson Township. The public hearing will be held Wednesday, May 27, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Commission office.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_commissioners-2019-8-1.jpg

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.