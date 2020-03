NORFOLK, Va. – Damage Controlman Fireman Blaine Norton, from Greenville, put a helmet on during a simulated fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is currently underway and is part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the surface warfare commander for Carrier Strike Group (CSG 10).

