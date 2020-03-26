UC DECA attends state conference

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City DECA Chapter attended the State Career Development Conference in March at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. Students attending the conference were Heidi Livingston, Morgan Wymer, Isabella Fuller, Kyle Buckingham, Gabe Addington, Emily Livingston, Cale Jefferis, Mariah Claywell, and Christina Sowinski.

On Sunday evening, the students took their competition tests and attended the opening session. At the opening session, Union City’s Apache Design and TeePee were recognized for being Certified Gold Level School-Based Enterprises.

On Monday, the students completed the role play part of their competition. Monday evening the chapter enjoyed dinner at Yard House. The last event of the evening was the Recognition Session. The Monday night entertainment was Dr. Jim Wand who is considered to be one of the top hypnotic entertainers in the world today. He has done over 10,000 engagements throughout the United States and fourteen foreign countries. He is recognized in the field of personal and group motivation and is sought out as a “personal success coach” for both individuals and companies alike.

On Tuesday morning, the students attended the Grand Awards Session. Isabella Fuller received a competency medallion (85 percent or higher in one of her three parts of competition) in Apparel and Accessories Marketing.

The following students are scheduled to attend the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla.: Morgan Wymer, Emily O’Connor, Heidi Livingston, and Mya Maloy. These ladies will be making their presentation on Pricing for their School-Based Enterprises.

Congratulations to all students for representing Union City so well. The DECA Chapter would like to thank the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for their continued support. If you are interested in donating money for the four students attending the International Career Development Conference in Nashville, TN, call Becky Kuehl at (765) 964-4840 or email her at bkuehl@resc.k12.in.us.