Monnier is Capstone highlight

VERSAILLES – Nick Monnier is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its eighth year of existence.

Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Monnier started working at Direct Tooling Concepts, LLC in Versailles in the summer of 2019 as he entered into his senior year and has continued to work over the last six months. Direct Tooling Concepts, LLC is located on Subler Drive in Versailles and is a very flexible and service-oriented machine shop that possesses high level of technical skills and experiences. Through Monnier’s capstone employment, he has learned how to operate the CNC machine, grinders and can dissemble and assembly tool/die operations.

Dave Berger, president of Direct Tooling Concepts, said, “We use Nick to help out in many different opportunities we have here. Nick has proven himself to be an asset.”

Monnier plans to continue full time employment at Direct Tooling Concepts, LLC after graduation.