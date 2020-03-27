Poultry Days continues preparations

VERSAILLES – The 69th annual Versailles Poultry Days festival is proceeding as planned for June 12-14, 2020. The health and safety of visitors, vendors and partners will remain a priority. The board is monitoring guidance from local and state officials regarding COVID-19. At this time, they will continue to plan for the festival.

When decisions are made, they will announce them on their Facebook page and local media. They will do their best to answer questions at poultrydayschairman@gmail.com. Their website will also be updated at versaillespoultrydays.com.

The strength of the festival has always been the people that make it possible. This includes the community, visitors, volunteers, partners, vendors, and the Ultimate community. They will all be together again soon enjoying friendship, music and chicken. The Poultry Days Board is thinking about you as they navigate the weeks ahead.