Appliance Recycling Day is April 30

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Solid Waste District will join with 1Shot Scrap and Recycling to offer an Appliance Recycling Day now through April 30, 2020.

This event is normally a one-day event; however, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, they are extending the collection. By extending the event, they will eliminate the gathering of a large group at one location during a specific time.

The event will be held at 6377 Hahn Road, Bradford. Due to the pandemic, it is suggested that you call 1Shot at 937-447-3300 for their current hours.

Items to be accepted include refrigerators, washers & dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, stove, dehumidifiers, freezers, furnace, grills, and water heaters.

There will be Freon removal and recycling at no cost, just mention “Darke County Solid Waste.”

For more information, call 937-547-0827.