Chamber office temporarily closed

GREENVILLE – In accordance with the “Stay at Home” order, the Darke County Chamber of Commerce will temporarily close its office and employees will work remotely from home.

You can still reach them by phone (937) 548-2102 or email at sharond@darkecountyohio.com . Check the COVID-19 portion of their website at https://darkecountyohio.com/ for the latest information. They are also posting information on behalf of their businesses on the Chamber Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/darkecountychamber/

The Darke County Chamber has experienced many challenges in 93 years and they remain dedicated to the business community and our members. In keeping with their mission, they are prepared to assist your business with advocacy at all levels of government response to COVID-19.