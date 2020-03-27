BBBS receives DP&L Foundation grant

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County received a grant from the DP&L Foundation to address the mentoring needs of at-risk youth through their after-school Big Buddies program. “Big Brothers Big Sisters is truly grateful for the support we receive from the DP&L Foundation. Last year, they served over 350 youth through our programs, and this is all thanks to the support of companies like DP&L. This grant award will go a long way in our non-profit organization in matching high school Big Buddy mentors with K-4th grade children in our seven after-school Big Buddies sites,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school volunteers, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum is entitled “Peaceworks-Peaceworks is a conflict resolution and peace building curriculum that encourages communication while also allowing for understanding of emotions and their reactions to conflict.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better forever. Their next major fundraiser, Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K, will be held on June 18 at Tawawa Park in Sidney. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency. If you would like to make a big difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering, financial contribution, event sponsorship, or event participation; please contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.