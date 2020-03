DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects:

DAR-36/121-0825/1265, PID 110475 – ODOT wishes to remind the public that the public meeting for this project, previously scheduled for March 31 has been canceled. A project presentation will be available on the project webpage no later than March 31, 2020. Comments on this project are requested by May 15.