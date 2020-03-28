Hollinger named to honors program

ASHLAND – Kara Hollinger, of New Madison, is a member of the honors program at Ashland University.

Hollinger is majoring in integrated language arts.

She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Hollinger of New Madison. Hollinger is a 2018 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.

The Honors Program at Ashland University provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue, and special projects and courses that challenge the mind. The experiences students have through the Honors Program will be challenging but they will also make students more appealing to top graduate schools and employers.